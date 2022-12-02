If you were to guess what the most common type of star in the universe is, what do you think it would be?
Maybe we can look to the night sky for the answer.
When you look up at night, what colors of stars do you see? Some people will be able to determine that there are blue and red stars. For some people, most stars may not appear to have a color at all.
But if you look closely and concentrate, you will be able to see several shades of reds, from red-orange to garnet; and several shades of blues, from almost white to nearly purple. And there are also yellow stars, though their color doesn’t seem to be as noticeable as the other two.
From a past column I wrote, perhaps you will remember that white stars are A-types, blue stars are B-types, red stars are M-types and yellow stars, like our sun, are G-types. And there are a few other stellar types nestled in between.
Based on how many red and blue stars you see (or, stars you might interpret as red or blue), you might think that those stars — fairly large, fairly bright stars — are the most common in our universe.
Well, you’d be wrong!
The most common types of stars in the universe are red dwarfs, which happen to be M-types. Actually, M-type stars can either be enormous supergiants, like Betelgeuse, or stars much smaller than the sun, like Proxima Centauri. These Proxima Centauri-like stars are the ones that are most abundant in the cosmos, yet they’re very dim, so you don’t see them very much.
What could there possibly be to like about a dim, red star, when you could have a nice bright yellow star like the sun?
Here’s the big difference between G-type main sequence stars and main sequence red dwarfs: The G-types, which again are stars akin to our sun, only live for about 10 billion years or so. (The sun is middle-aged). Meanwhile, red dwarfs can burn for TRILLIONS of years. That’s about 100 times the lifespan of the sun!
So what does this mean in practical terms?
A shorter sun life means a shorter time for life on any surrounding planets to grow and prosper. But if your sun happened to be a red dwarf star, that life-sustaining time is expanded exponentially. In other words, based on the population of red dwarfs around the cosmos, there may be many advanced civilizations that have lived for quite a while — or that have come and already passed.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Subscribe and listen to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor or Spotify.
