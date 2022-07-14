Hundreds of galaxies glowing at the farthest reaches of the cosmos.
Towers of red and orange gas and dust, dotted with innumerable blue stars in the process of being born.
These images were unveiled to the public Monday and Tuesday from the James Webb Space Telescope in an event with much-deserved fanfare.
Scientists and astronomers knew that with this being the most advanced telescope to date, our views of the universe were likely to be sharper and stronger than ever before.
It was evident from watching the broadcast for the release of the bulk of the images on Tuesday morning that those involved with the project were emotionally shaken, despite all the pressure and expectations placed upon the success of the project.
Shaken, relieved, astounded, whatever description you want to use, it was clear that this was what everyone had been waiting for. Something that would open a new era in astronomy.
Included in the out-of-this-world group of photos was a spectral analysis of a gas giant planet orbiting a distant star. In addition to taking images of galaxies, nebulae and pretty much anything else you can imagine, the telescope is also capable of getting a measure of atmospheres of alien worlds. This particular planet, called Wasp-96b, has an abundance of water vapor, and not only that, but clouds.
Wasp-96b is more than 1,000 light years away. So imagine what other treasures we could discover closer to home. What will we find if/when the telescope is trained on Proxima b, a tiny world orbiting the closest star to the solar system, which is thought to be in the right distance to support life?
When I was staring at the image of the Carina Nebula on Tuesday, my mind took me to another place: aboard a spaceship, slowly cruising through the glowing interstellar clouds. How many worlds are surrounding that nebula alone? What do solar systems that are just forming look like? What other secrets lurk within?
And then there's the image released Monday, showing hundreds (who really knows how many?) of galaxies. Each of these galaxies contain millions and billions of stars. How many civilizations are contained therein? How many have arisen, perished, or moved on to become something else?
This is all just a reminder that we know nothing, other than the fundamentals of how galaxies turn, planets move around their stars, and so on. There is so much knowledge yet to be gathered.
Perhaps we aren't meant to ever obtain all that knowledge.
Nonetheless, the James Webb Space Telescope has opened the door to more possibilities.
