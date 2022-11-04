I stepped out on the front patio the other night, adult beverage in hand — amid a jack-o’lantern’s facade and festive lights glowing against the fading minutes of Halloween night.
Once Halloween ends, we rush headlong into deep autumn: falling leaves and fading foliage, Thanksgiving and beyond.
Enid has barely had but a taste of winter, but you and I know how quickly the seasons can change in Oklahoma.
There is one sure sign that winter is on its way: the appearance of Orion, the Hunter, its hourglass shape glimmering like a beacon in the night sky.
The arrival of Orion coincides with the clattering and crunching of leaves against the house or underfoot; the earthy, woody smells of firepits and fireplaces filling the air.
Those few nights ago, Betelgeuse seemed brighter than usual. It’s been a spell — actually an entire year — but the bright red supergiant on the left shoulder of Orion is one of the brightest stars in the winter sky.
It’s a good time of year to observe Orion, if you don’t want to wait for the cold. The same goes for Taurus, the bull, which guards the Seven Sisters from the hunter’s grasp. Anytime from about midnight to 1 a.m. (and later, of course) is a good time to observe these constellations and a few others. Better yet if you have an unhindered view of the eastern sky.
As an added bonus, the planet Mars has reappeared at a decent enough hour — at least for those of us who don’t like to wait all night. The Red Planet is positioned near the horns of Taurus. Even so, you can’t miss it: Mars shines at a brilliant magnitude -1.3. A small telescope will reveal a red orb, and sometimes a little detail if you study it for a little while.
Go out and check out these objects while the time — and temperatures — are fairly favorable.
Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
