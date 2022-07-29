For those of you who collect cards — whether it be baseball, football, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering — what is it that draws you to that hobby?
Is it the possibility of pulling something incredibly rare?
Is it the artwork?
Is it the desire to complete your collection?
Or, it is just the experience in general — the ripping of the foil, the smell of freshly printed cards, or old ones that haven’t seen the light of day?
As someone who personally collects cards, all of the above points — except for perhaps the third — apply to me. First and foremost, I collect for the artwork. Second, the lure of pulling an ultra rare card is often too tantalizing to resist. And then, I just love doing it. There’s just something about opening up a mystery.
Funny enough, this collecting cards thing has something to do with another hobby I believe I’ve developed. I actually didn’t know I had until I really sat down to think about it.
I was out late at a friends’ house this past Saturday, and while walking back to my car, I noticed a bright, glowing orb in the sky. (No, not a UFO.) I verified with my SkySafari program that it was Jupiter, the king of planets.
While you might think I should’ve already known what it was, keep in mind I’m not normally outside at 1:30 in the morning. Although I’ve seen Jupiter plenty of times, it had been a while, since it’s been hanging around in the morning sky.
Inspired, I went home and decided to get out my telescope. I had been tired, but the sight of Jupiter renewed my energy. I went out to the back, marveling at Jupiter through my telescope for several minutes. I then looked straight up in the sky and just happened to see a meteor shoot above! It only lasted a second or two, but I remember it was blue in color and was very high up.
The radiant — the point in the sky where a meteor shower appears to come from — of the alpha Capricornids was nearby, so I believe it might’ve been a part of that shower. According to the American Meteor Society, the alpha Capricornids produce only about five meteors per hour, although they can produce bright fireballs. I then thought about how lucky I was that I just happened to see a meteor — right when I looked up, no less.
Every so often I want to go out and go “meteor hunting,” and the pull feels even stronger now.
I want to pull something incredibly rare — see a bright green fireball glide across the sky, fizzing out in splendor.
I want to enjoy the artwork of the cosmos — the stars, the planets, the meteors, all of it.
I want to “collect” all the different kinds of meteors — all the showers, all the colors.
Most importantly, I just want to experience the beauty of this nighttime atmosphere. It’s what I live for.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com, and listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
