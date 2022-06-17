I’ll admit, I haven’t been out to look at the stars all week.
It seems like Mother Nature has turned off the rain spigot and the heat is on, which means, like it or not, summer is here in Enid. I don’t care what the calendar says.
Hot days also mean warm, sticky evenings — especially for the side of your house that doesn’t face the south.
With the arrival of summer, though, one of my favorite constellations is coming into view. And it’s bright enough to where you don’t have to stay out and brave a whole bunch of mosquitoes to see it.
Scorpius, the scorpion, is beginning to rise in the sky. The blazing heart of the scorpion is Antares, one of the most noticeably red stars in the summer sky.
You’ll be able to see Antares no matter where you are. But, there are other parts to the constellation. Another noticeable portion is a line of three stars crossing roughly top to bottom to the right of Antares. These mark the head and claws of the stellar creature. You should be able to see these three stars amid even decent light pollution, but they are very noticeable away from artificial light.
Starting from the head of Scorpius, follow the constellation back to its heart, Antares, then downward toward the horizon, and eventually the constellation will curl up into the stinger tail. This stinger is marked by two fairly bright blue stars, Shaula and Lesath.
Scorpius is one of my favorites for two reasons: 1) It’s a fairly bright constellation; and 2) It actually looks like what it’s named after without having to use your imagination too much.
Anytime after the sun goes down — considering it doesn’t get dark till about 9:30 now — should be a good time to observe. Just look toward the south to find the scorpion!
Contact astronomy writer/presentation editor Joe Malan
