It’s March 17, 2023. St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s a time to celebrate Irish heritage (of which I have none) and the color green (of which I do have appreciation for).
Whether you enter an eatery, a place of business, or even look down the street, it seems that the color green is abundant everywhere, particularly on this day of March.
Something seems missing, however. Green in the night sky!
Surely there are plenty of green stars to see. Or so you’d think.
But actually, there are none.
Why is it that there’s no green stars? There are ruby red stars, blazing blue stars, sparking white stars and even warm yellow stars.
But no green to be found.
Why is that?
Is the universe just perhaps unfestive? Does it not appreciate a good St. Patrick’s Day celebration?
Actually, it all comes down to how our eyes process light. You see, stars emit photons in a variety of wavelengths, which correspond to a particular color. A star’s spectrum might peak at a particular color — say, green. But at that wavelength, the eye is absorbing light in the blue and red, too. These colors all mix together and what do you get? White.
Stars that are noticeably blue or red peak in those particular wavelengths, which are near opposites of each other.
To sum it all up, stars that should appear “green” really appear white. So these would be mainly A-type stars, like the dazzling Vega.
It’s all in the way we’re made.
So go out today and into the evening, celebrate your heritage, celebrate the color green. The universe does not reciprocate ... to the human eye, anyway.
Does that mean we’re allowed to “pinch” the universe?
How would that work?
Hmm.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
