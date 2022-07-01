This past Wednesday evening, I stepped outside at about 9:30 or so.
The air was surprisingly crisp, the summer breeze light but welcoming, the sky quickly filling with stars.
What’s an amateur astronomer to do in situations such as these? Grab the telescope, of course (while trying to hit the walls of the house with the stand as little as possible).
As I set up my telescope in full view of the Summer Triangle, I thought to myself, “This is it. This time I’ll find the Ring Nebula for sure.”
Excitement flowing through my wrists, I quickly turned the dials and — with the help of my finderscope — I centered the telescope on the near-exact part of the sky where the Ring Nebula should be. Right between the bottom two stars of the constellation Lyra.
Nothing.
I turned the dials, hoping that some meticulous scanning would produce fruit.
Still nothing.
This went on for about 10 minutes or so.
Not frustrated, but perhaps a little miffed, I got on my SkySafari app to look up some information on the object.
Perhaps I had been swayed by my previous viewings of the object, which were successful due to the fact that I had used a larger telescope. Or maybe it was because I saw that it was around magnitude 8, which I thought would make it pretty viewable.
But viewing any deep sky object can be very tricky, especially when you’re subject to even the smallest bit of light pollution and you aren’t 100% sure of what you’re looking at.
While you were scanning the night sky, you might have already come across the object you were looking for, but because it wasn’t looking like what you were expecting, you might not have recognized it. I’m sure it has happened to me quite a few times.
Despite my efforts, the Ring Nebula still was a no-go.
But, I was determined to find something.
So, I switched directions and aimed my telescope to the south at Scorpius. I quickly found a globular cluster — a compact cluster of stars — that should be visible. I aimed my telescope at the point in the sky where I thought the object should be. To my surprise, I looked right through the eyepiece and there it was! Messier 80. My SkySafari app said it should resemble a comet without a tail, and sure enough, it did.
As it turns out, sometimes when things don’t work out, you just have to try something different.
Email Joe Malan at jmalan@enidnews.com.
