The blue supermoon was clearly the star of the show this past week, and deservedly so.
Its bright blue color — nah, I’m kidding — its silvery radiance lit up cities and countrysides around the world on Wednesday night.
Plenty of breathtaking views were there for the taking, whether via camera, or the images ingrained in our minds.
But the moon actually had a co-star on Wednesday night.
Saturn, our solar system’s golden ringed world, was just to the upper-right of the moon, a brilliant speck in the middle of a sky awash with white.
Sometimes I feel like Saturn doesn’t get enough love. That’s weird, right? After all, it is arguably one of the most beautiful planets in the solar system. That’s up for debate, of course. But I don’t know of anyone who would go out of the way to say Mercury is the prettiest planet. Unless you like gray, airless chunks of rock.
Saturn, maybe, doesn’t get its due. Perhaps I daresay it’s even taken for granted. We know it’s up there, rings and all, and yet we set it aside for other, perhaps brighter or more mysterious, objects.
But Saturn is still the real deal.
No other planet has such a gorgeous arrangement of rings. And the swirling, golden color just adds to the whole picture.
In fact, you can see its golden color with the naked eye. If you see it in the sky, compare its color to the stars around. It won’t compare to any of the stars you see, I promise you! I have found it to be almost orange at times.
Because it was so close to the moon on Wednesday night, I turned my telescope to look at Saturn. It is being seen nearly face-on now, so the rings are clearly visible.
As the moon departs its proximity, Saturn can still be seen high up in the southeastern sky on these dark, late-summer evenings.
An object fit for amateur astronomer or experienced, Saturn should be seen several times by all.
