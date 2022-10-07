Every Sunday night (almost), I do two podcasts: one for my friends, and the latter for the public.
Sometimes they cover identical subjects, sometimes not. The past Sunday, I did the first “podcast”/Facebook Live on the Pleiades, while the subject of my Spotify/Anchor podcast was the Double Cluster in Perseus.
This coming week, I’ll switch it up, so everyone has a chance to hear something about the different objects.
I really enjoy doing these podcasts for everyone. There is one major challenge, though.
It is difficult to describe constellations, certain star formations and where to look for objects that might not be visible to the naked eye.
For example, the main difference between the Pleiades and Double Cluster in Perseus is you can easily see the former with the naked eye, but not the latter. It’s easy to “point” observers to the Pleiades, but how do you describe how to find something that you can’t see unless you’re looking through a telescope?
The Double Cluster in Perseus is a beautiful cluster to observe and relatively easy to find, if you have a star map or app to help you. But what if you don’t have a phone or star chart at the ready?
Taking the Double Cluster as an example, you have to use the surrounding area of the sky to guide you. I told listeners to find Cassiopeia, one of the easiest constellations to find — a “W” lying on its side in the northern sky. I described taking the bottom two stars and drawing diagonal lines to the right to make an imaginary triangle with a seemingly invisible object in the sky.
That’s still a little vague, but my descriptions are a constant work in progress.
But the end result of searching is very rewarding — you’ll know it when you find the Double Cluster.
So bear with me! My directions might not be scientific, but I’ll do the best for you all.
Joe Malan is presentation editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
