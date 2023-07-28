By Joe Malan
A little more than a year ago, I nearly pulled an all-nighter watching the Perseid meteor shower.
I don’t have a record of how long I stayed up, but it was into the wee hours of the morning — 4 a.m., perhaps even later (or is the correct term “earlier”?). I was on a mission to get my money’s worth of meteors, so to speak.
Sitting out on my front porch, I saw about a half dozen in a relatively short amount of time.
‘Just one more and I’ll go to bed,’ was the thought I remember having.
That “one more” came, and I thought to myself, ‘Nah, I don’t want to end the night on that note. How about one more?’
That “one more” method eventually brought me to 10 meteors, which I thought was a pretty good number. So I decided to hit the sack after that.
I have always tried to push my physical limits, within reason. Whether it’s out on the trail on a long, hot run — or counting meteors — sometimes I go a little longer than I should.
But sometimes I have a good sense of what to expect, too.
Take Monday night, for instance.
I stepped outside to get a clear shot at the golden half moon that lay low in the southwest. My first instinct was to walk toward the dark corner of my yard so that I could get a better perspective.
My eyes were trained toward the southeastern sky, below the Summer Triangle. It was only after maybe a half minute of looking at this particular corner of the sky when a meteor streaked across the sky. It was fairly bright and mostly white, with a slightly bluish hue.
A little research at the helpful American Meteor Society website helped me determine what I had seen was an Alpha Capricornid. The direction checked out: the meteor seemed to come from the direction of near alpha Capricorni, the location of the radiant of this particular shower.
According to AMS, the alpha Capricornids produce less than five meteors an hour, perhaps as little as two. That also seemed to check out, as I saw another (this one more blue and somewhat slow-traveling) about an hour later.
Stay up later? Nah. I considered myself lucky to see two meteors.
As I always say, it’s all about timing. You can’t pull an all-nighter every night. (Well, you could, but your health might suffer.)
And besides, the night was mostly about getting photos of the Milky Way, Perhaps more on that subject another time.
To sum it all up, seeing meteors is great. Staying up late is great. Seeing 10 is great. But, if you see a meteor, get on the web to do a little research, based on that one’s characteristics.
And, I’ll also add: Sometimes seeing two meteors is just as good as seeing 10.
