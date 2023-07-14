Early this week, a friend sent me a link to a story about the northern lights.
Immediately intrigued, I clicked the link, which stated the northern lights would possibly be able to be seen in 17 states on Thursday night.
The listing of 17 states did not include Oklahoma. But that didn’t keep me from becoming excited.
‘Maybe,’ I thought, ‘The aurora will be stronger than expected. Maybe the forecast will change and we’ll get to see it in Oklahoma!’
The forecast did change, but not for the better.
As it turns out, the hype behind the forecast was a little bit overblown. And forecasts change, like they do with weather on Earth. The “weather” in space can be difficult to predict, too.
So, I didn’t make any sort of effort to head out to see the northern lights on Thursday night. But I would have, had there been even the most remote chance of seeing them from Oklahoma.
Why?
For even the slightest possibility of repeating the sights and feelings of April 23, 2023.
It’s a date that will forever live in the data banks of my mind — not the exact date, probably, but what happened on that date.
On that night, I saw with my own eyes, for the first time, the aurora borealis. More commonly known, of course, as the northern lights, seeing them was something I thought I’d do only in a dream.
I don’t dream often, but when I do, I dream vividly ... I could wake up and tell you details, from the things people said to the sights and sounds around me.
Seeing the northern lights was like a dream, like I was really living inside one.
You see, when you dream, the feeling is fleeting. It’s like your body knows you’re in a dream and it’s telling you, but your mind doesn’t care and it goes along with the charade anyway.
But this was a dream that I could see, that I could feel, that I could hear.
The feeling of the soft, sweet Oklahoma wind sweeping over the plains and around me.
The sounds of cattle and other wildlife, quietly calling in a distant pasture.
The sights of a black night sky, and then ... wait, is that a slight shade of green I detect? And fuchsia?
And then a pillar of light, there ... and there! Not quite touching the ground, but extending into the farthest reaches of the heavens.
This dream was real.
Oh, to see those colors again. Oh, to experience those feelings again.
You can bet when the aurora once again graces our skies, well ... as the meme goes: “I’ll be there no matter what.”
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
