As we get deeper into the summer, the Summer Triangle — which I’ve written about numerous times before — gets higher in the sky earlier.
But the 10-11 p.m. timeframe is as good a time as any this time of year to check it out, since the three stars that form the asterism are high enough in the eastern sky to be seen clearly.
Rather than focus on the Summer Triangle in its entirety, this time I’m going to focus on one star and one constellation that is part of it.
Vega, the bright white star in Lyra, is the most brilliant of the trio of components. It is part of the constellation Lyra, a constellation that seems to be missed due to the star’s sheer brilliance.
Lyra, named after a musical instrument in days past called the lyre, is also a very small constellation. Star maps make it look tiny, and it really is that way in the sky, too. You could perhaps hold a quarter at arm’s length and it might contain the entire constellation (I don’t know whether this is true, but I’ll try it next time I’m out.)
There is a benefit to Lyra being so small, though: You can almost scan the entire constellation through the eyepiece of your telescope, and certainly with a good pair of binoculars.
Scanning Lyra is definitely a good use of your time, mostly because this small constellation contains a number of double stars. The most famous of these is the “double-double,” aka Epsilon Lyrae, which lies to the lower left of Vega (Not very far away!). It is called the double-double because these two stars, which are in a binary system, are double stars themselves! A basic viewing instrument can easily separate the two points of light from each other, and then a stronger apparatus is required to separate those components into double stars themselves.
It doesn’t end there, though. Zeta Lyrae, the star to the lower right of Vega, is also a double, while Delta Lyrae, which lies south of Zeta Lyrae, is a visual double.
At the other end of the parallelogram that forms the majority of the constellation are two fairly bright stars, and in between those is the Ring Nebula, a ghostly nebulous circle floating in space. A good telescope should be able to pick up a decent amount of structure.
All of this, again, is in a pretty small part of the night sky. Use your star map to find Vega, and then start scanning south from there.
Joe Malan is presentation editor/astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.