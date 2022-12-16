Just about the only thing that could drag me outside on a cold (almost) winter’s night is a good meteor shower.
The Geminids were peaking Tuesday and Wednesday night this past week, so I took the opportunity to put on four layers, put on some ear protection, grab my sleeping bag and head to the great outdoors.
Er, my backyard.
My backyard does have a nice little slice of darkness heaven, though. So I chose a nice flat area and laid down to see what was going on in the skies.
The radiant of the Geminids is north of the two stars, Castor and Pollux. But when observing a meteor shower, you’re not supposed to look right at the radiant. It is only the point where meteors appear to be coming from. And that could be helpful, or be not at all helpful.
Take Tuesday night as an example. I ended up seeing over a dozen meteors in the span of about half an hour, which I would consider very good for any shower. As I laid down on my back, Mars was straight overhead, with Orion a little lower toward the south. Most of the meteors I saw swooped through the night sky between these two things. So that would be east to west, from the radiant but not directly from it. Castor and Pollux lie farther to the east.
Also, at least one meteor I saw traveled from north to south and seemed to be to the east of the radiant, which was unexpected.
After reading up on the Geminids, I was most excited to go out and check out the shower because there was the possibility of green fireballs — long-tracking meteors leaving a tail through the sky.
I’ve seen extremely bright meteors that are so bright that they leave a trail. Although I didn’t see any of these Tuesday night, I did see several bright, green meteors that began west of the zenith (straight up in the sky) and off to the west. One nearly tracked all the way to the horizon.
One other note on meteor showers that was exemplified with the Geminids: Meteors won’t fall at the same pace the whole night. I ended up seeing three in the span of a minute or two, but then I would go five minutes without seeing one.
The peak of the Geminids might be over, but there are plenty of meteor showers to follow. If you try to catch one over the winter, make sure you wear plenty of clothing and use that sleeping bag or some blankets to keep you comfortable. And, like I always say, be patient!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast (which he promises he’ll update soon) at Anchor and Spotify.
