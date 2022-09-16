Last week, at my telescope viewing session, I was asked the following question, or at least this was the gist of it:
“How is the universe expanding into nothing?”
It’s certainly a question that makes you pause. What is the universe? What is it expanding into?
The answer to the first question is, the universe is all that is. All the planets, stars, galaxies and more are contained within the universe.
To get the answer to the second question, we must first establish the fact that the universe is expanding. That’s right; the realm in which we live — if you want to call it a realm, or whatever other word you’d like to use — is getting bigger.
So if the universe is getting bigger, it has to be expanding into something, right?
Maybe the universe is expanding into nothing. Or, maybe there’s nothing outside our universe, and this is really it.
There are all sorts of possibilities on what the universe is, what it could be. One particular map of all the galaxies in our universe looks like some sort of strange system of nerves lighting up in some sort of unimaginably large brain.
When I was little, I had a dream that our universe was inside the mouth of an enormous carnivorous dinosaur, slowly walking across a bleak landscape, the sun’s view choked in a fog of dust.
The odds that dinosaurs lived on Earth AND we’re living in the mouth of a dinosaur? Highly unlikely.
That said, if I was given one wish that could immediately be granted, it would be to be whisked away, outside of our universe, look down upon it and find out what it really is. Everything else I’m willing to work tooth and nail for. But if I could find that out for free, I would take it in an instant.
What are the odds, though, that we’ll ever find out our true place in the cosmos? Probably slim to none.
But going all the way back to the question, “What is the universe expanding into?”, the answer is ... well, the universe. The universe is expanding into the universe. At least that’s how we perceive things here on our tiny world within the Milky Way galaxy, one of billions of galaxies in what we call the universe.
