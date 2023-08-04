I’ve kind of come to the realization that I use my column for chiefly two purposes.
One, for education. And two, as a blog.
This particular column falls in the latter category. Maybe I’ll get to the former a little later.
Tuesday night was the Full Sturgeon Supermoon. I believe I’m writing those three words in the correct order, but if you have a different way of saying it, go right on ahead.
Anyway, it was bright and beautiful, though somehow it didn’t seem to have quite the same aura as the previous supermoon, which hung high in the sky before the Fourth of July. Your perception of aura and my perception of aura may be different, of course.
Perhaps the facts skew my view of “aura” a bit: According to earthsky.org, this week’s supermoon was 222,158 miles from the Earth, while last month’s was 224,895 miles. As a matter of fact, the first supermoon in the string of four (which we are now in the middle of) is the most distant of the group.
Hey, I thought this was going to be a blogish column, not an educational one!
There are, what I believe, several environmental factors that contribute to a “good” supermoon. The overriding factor here is the weather. A “good” supermoon is not one without a pleasant night of viewing. That starts, of course, with cloudcover. Ideally you want no clouds in the sky, but a few here and there are acceptable. And they may even, in a way, enhance the experience.
The next two individual factors kind of go hand-in-hand, and that is temperature and wind speed. I love a good, breezy summer night. About 10-15 mph is the sweet spot for wind. Not too much that you are unsteady, not too little that the mosquitoes and other insects don’t disperse.
A fourth and final factor has less to do with the weather, and more with you: What is your mood? How do you feel?
Something I always try to do during a supermoon, as long as the weather cooperates, is take a “moonlight bath.” There’s just something about the silvery light that centers you and makes you feel good. It may be calming for some. For me, it raises my level of alertness and restores my energy.
So when the second supermoon rolls around — the Blue Supermoon, on Aug. 30-31 — take a “dip” in the lunar springs and see how you feel afterward.
But between these two supermoons is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, which could be pretty special this year because of where the moon is and how it will be shining. More on that next week, though.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
