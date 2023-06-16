Imagine a salty ocean, miles and miles deep.
You’re thinking the Atlantic or Pacific, right?
Well, today, we’re talking about something otherworldly. Actually othermoonly. That’s not a word, is it? No matter.
Enceladus is an icy moon orbiting the large, gaseous ring world of Saturn. It has an ice shell about 12-16 miles thick. Under that ice shell, though? A deep ocean spanning the entire moon. One that is perhaps 6 miles deep in some places.
Not only does Enceladus have a “worldwide” ocean, it’s spitting water out into space in plumes.
Now, here’s where the real excitement starts.
Elements in these plumes, which emanate from below the icy shell, give us clues about the composition of Enceladus’ ocean.
During the past several decades, the Cassini mission studied the Saturn system in great depth, before plunging into the golden planet’s stormy atmosphere. But before that, it sampled some of the plumes that Enceladus was spitting out.
And a full analysis of those plumes has finally revealed that not only are organic compounds present, but there is one final piece of the puzzle scientists were trying to find.
And find it they have.
The element phosphorous has been detected from Enceladus for the first time, an international team of scientists announced Wednesday. This is a monumental discovery.
This means all the critical components necessary for life have now been discovered as being present in the oceans of Enceladus.
In layman’s terms?
Enceladus has a habitable ocean. An ocean that could/would be inhabited by similar oceanic lifeforms that we see on Earth. From fish and whales down to tube worms, it could all be there. It could all be possible.
The ocean itself is possible thanks to the gravitational tug-and-pull between it and its parent planet. The enormous ocean beneath Europa’s crust is made possible in the same way by Jupiter.
It all sounds promising, but the actual existence of life on Enceladus has not been determined. The hope is that this discovery will spur interest in sending a mission to confirm whether there is life there or not.
Wouldn’t it be something if our first discovery of extraterrestrial life was in our own backyard?
