The study of astronomy is nonstop life theater.
There is always something interesting going on, whether it be on Mars, the outer solar system, deep space or somewhere else. And sometimes it’s hard to keep up with it all.
On Monday, NASA crashed a spacecraft called DART into an asteroid called Dimorphos. Scientists were testing whether an asteroid’s trajectory could be altered by smacking it with something manmade. Scientists are still analyzing the results, and may be doing so for some time.
There is no doubt, though, that DART made a direct hit on Dimorphos. Both Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope picked up imagery of the collision.
The livestream was available for viewing on nasa.gov, and it was a little surreal to watch a relatively tiny, blurry rock come into focus until there was incredible surface detail, right before impact. Then the screen went blank, and impact was confirmed.
The other interesting astronomical event that was observable for regular observers on Earth was that Jupiter reached opposition on the same day (Monday). When a planet is at opposition, it is at the point in its orbit directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth. When this happens, a planet appears bigger and brighter. This was indeed the case for Jupiter, which reached a brightness not seen for 60 years. And, it will be a very long time before it is that bright again.
For a while now, Jupiter has been very bright in the post-dusk sky. In fact it’s the brightest thing in the sky right now, so you can’t miss it. And just because it isn’t at opposition now doesn’t mean it’s gotten noticeably less bright. The planet is still ripe for observing.
If you’d like a good chance to observe it, I will be hosting another telescope session with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. It will be at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Meadowlake Park. It is being held a bit late just to make sure the sky is plenty dark. Also, note the location change. I have been holding these at Crosslin Park, but Meadowlake may be a better centralized location, so we’re trying to hold it there. Hope to see everyone there!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotfiy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.