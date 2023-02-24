There is nothing more beautiful in the sky than a crescent moon.
On temperate spring nights, it is a beacon, hinting at warmer days ahead.
On warm summer nights, it is a reprieve, hidden from the heat of the day.
On crisp autumn nights, it is a portal to a golden world of warm color.
On cold, brisk winter nights, such as Wednesday night, it is a conqueror — the sharp edges and crystal bow lighting up the dusk like a glowing diamond in a tranquil sea of smaller diamonds. Some much brighter, some much dimmer. Some much closer, some much farther away.
There are many other thoughts and feelings a crescent moon imparts on me on any given night, and that can depend on my mood or other circumstances. Perhaps it’s the same for you.
Have you ever seen a large, golden crescent moon near the horizon? Because of atmospheric distortion, it appears bigger than normal. Yet it is truly a wonder to behold.
Of course, there are other phases to the moon. There’s full, which is my second favorite. There’s nothing quite like a full moon on a cold, windless winter’s night. It’s like a spotlight shining down from the heavens, with the earth silent, waiting for something wonderful to be revealed. Then, there’s half phase, which is not bad but probably my least favorite. This is the best phase to view the moon if you have a telescope. And finally, there’s the new moon phase, when there isn’t any moon visible at all. This is the best moon for viewing far-away objects: star clusters, comets, nebulae and so on.
But there’s nothing quite like a crescent moon. It doesn’t give enough light to block deep sky viewing, but it gives off just enough light to set the mood.
On Wednesday night, there was an extra special bonus, as the moon sat right next to Jupiter in the evening sky. Below and closer to the horizon was the planet Venus.
While the Moon is no longer right next to Jupiter, there is still some good viewing lined up between it, the glowing King of Planets and shimmering Venus in the post-dusk western sky.
And when you look up at the crescent moon, take a moment to ponder: What feelings does it give you? What memories does it evoke?
As always, happy stargazing.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
