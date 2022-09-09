Another week has flown by.
But you know what? I’m OK with that. Why? It’s football season, we’re edging closer and closer to fall (even though it doesn’t feel like it), and ... it’s telescope night!
Starting at about 9 p.m. tonight (Friday, Sept. 9), I’m going to have a few telescopes set up near the Purdue entrance to Crosslin Park, the one near the dog park. This isn’t a fancy or formal event. You don’t have to bring anything, but if you want to bring your own telescope or binoculars and set them up, that would be cool with me.
My goal is to have two telescopes on two different objects at once, and then switch to new objects after everyone’s had a chance to see those. Right now, I have, I think, six objects on the list. We’ll be looking at the full Moon for sure, and Saturn and Jupiter. I’ve got a couple other objects in mind I think everyone might be interested in seeing.
The only thing I will ask from you all is patience. I don’t have telescopes that will automatically track objects across the sky, nor object finders, so I will constantly be adjusting the positioning of the telescopes. If you look through and can’t see something or are having trouble, go ahead and let me know, and I’ll maneuver the telescope to where you can see the object again. It might just take me a second (or minute).
I will also be pointing out constellations and other objects to look for, upon request!
People of all ages are welcome to come out. When I was in college, I led lots of observatory and planetarium shows, so this is something I really enjoy.
Come on by, and let’s check out the sky!
Special thanks to the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, which I’m partnering with for this event.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle.
