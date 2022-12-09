There are lots of “cool” astronomy photos out there.
Some have been taken by amateur photographers on the ground, while others have been taken by the likes of the Hubble Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope.
There are majestic photos of the Orion Nebula. Of faraway galaxies.
There’s Carl Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” photo.
And amid all the images being taken and released by the James Webb Space Telescope, an image taken quite a bit closer to home caught my attention this week.
About a month ago, Artemis I was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Aboard was the Orion spacecraft, an unmanned capsule to be sent around the Moon and back to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean this coming Sunday.
The goal of the Artemis I mission is to prepare astronauts to return to the Moon, something that hasn’t happened for 50 years.
The Orion spacecraft has indeed completed its turn around the Moon, coming about 60 miles from the lunar surface and taking lots of photos and video, which are available at nasa.gov.
This past Tuesday, on the Orion Spacecraft Twitter page, a stunning image was revealed, showing Orion turning around the Moon. But that’s not all. Featured just to the upper right of our moon was a small white crescent.
This white crescent isn’t another moon; rather, it is Earth, our home planet. (Note: View the image with this column at EnidNews.com)
There have been quite a few photos of Earth taken from a distance, including the previously mentioned “Pale Blue Dot” photo. Whenever I see photos of Earth from a great distance away, I remember again how insignificant our problems with each other are.
Yes, it’s cliché, but it’s true.
We’re on one planet, around a star, in a galaxy of billions of stars. Surrounding our galaxy are billions (trillions?) of other galaxies with billions and perhaps trillions of stars in them as well.
Are we special? Maybe. Or maybe not.
Either way, photos like the one taken by Orion are a reminder of our place in the cosmos, that we’re just part of it.
I often wonder what it would be like to go up to space and see our planet through the lens of a universal traveler. I long for that experience more than almost anything.
