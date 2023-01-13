Is this it? Is the moment upon us?
Is this the year we finally come face to face with life from another planet?
It’s possible, but not in the way you’re probably thinking.
Yes, I suppose an alien spacecraft could swoop down from on high and finally land on the White House lawn — or perhaps even a random homeowner’s lawn in Enid, Oklahoma.
But while that’s a major unknown, what’s not a major unknown is this: This year, the James Webb Space Telescope will reveal preliminary results of its studies on the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Exactly when this will occur is yet to be determined. The JWST made the announcement on social media back on Dec. 20. It was a great early Christmas present and a promise of perhaps greater gifts yet to come.
As a little refresher, the TRAPPIST-1 system consists of at least seven planets orbiting a cool star barely bigger than Jupiter about 39 light years away from Earth. Several of the planets are roughly the size of Earth, and most of them likely lie within the star’s habitable zone: the distance at which liquid water can exist on the surface. Liquid water plus a breathable atmosphere could very well mean life as we know it.
This star system is so important that it has its own website, trappist.one. There, you can learn about the composition of each of these planets as far as size, temperature, etc. Each of the planets in the system transits the star, so we know that they are there. We really got quite lucky in this regard.
The JWST, the new telescope on the block, has the ability to examine each of these planets along with their atmospheres. Readings of elements such as nitrogen, oxygen, methane and water vapor could be possible indicators of life. It wouldn’t be proof of alien life, but these results would be tantalizing.
Of course, each of these planets could be a barren rock. We just won’t know until some of the data is revealed.
So while the likelihood of actually seeing an alien this year is very slim, discovering worlds quite similar to ours is nowhere near out of the question.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast on Anchor and Spotify.
