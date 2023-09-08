I remember the first time I saw the Starlink satellites.
Granted, I can’t remember the specific time or place, but I remember how I felt.
It was a bit of a strange feeling, seeing all those tiny, bright points of light lined up in a row. I’m not sure I realized just then that the satellites would be only briefly seen that way, reaching a higher orbit and becoming much less visible.
I did feel, when I saw them for the first time, that Earth was entering some sort of new technological, space age. We humans are not yet developing satellite colonies, moon bases or faster-than-light travel, but we are gradually becoming more involved in the solar system as a whole.
It’s always fun when I see posts on social media of the Starlink satellite train. Usually they are photos accompanied by words of wonder and awe. Many of these people I feel are not wholly acquainted with the reality in which we now live. We are sending things to space in orbit around Earth all the time. Perhaps it would be different if we had some sort of regularly used commercial transport system that took flyers above the atmosphere and to their destination somewhere around the world.
Just let me know when the price of the ticket drops below $300. Till then, I’ll just take a good-old regular airplane.
A few weeks ago I saw the satellite train for the second time. Of course this is a new group of satellites from the first. So it had been a great while since I had seen them, and it was just as fun as it was the first time. Seeing those dozens of lights crossing from northwest to southeast, right overhead, in a straight line, no less, just stirs something imaginative in me.
If you are interested in finding Starlink, findstarlink.com and heavens-above.com will both be very helpful in that pursuit.
Happy stargazing — or satellite gazing — this week!
