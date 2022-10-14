Come with me to a solar system on the other side of the Milky Way galaxy, thousands of light years from Earth.
Here once existed four small, rocky bodies along with three larger gaseous planets. The latter three still remain; the former four are no more.
Now, tiny fragments of these forgotten worlds lay scattered around their home star — an orange star, just a little bigger than the sun. The ocher light bathes these boulders in a glow that seems to stand as a reminder of what once was:
Two planets, full of life; a third, somewhat habitable, but only small colonies had been developed there; and a fourth with an acrid atmosphere unfit for any living thing.
The innermost of the two lush planets had several enormous oceans filled with swimming creatures of every shape and size. Small, jungle-like islands dotted the mostly blue world, where cries of animals both beautiful and haunting rang out endlessly into the thick, steamy atmosphere.
The outer of the two planets had long, winding rivers with neverending plains. Though not as lush with flora and fauna as its counterpart, it was nevertheless a home for many wonderful creatures.
But now those sights and sounds lie in the echoes of universal history.
A civilization, which began on the outer of the two habitable worlds, eventually would go to war with members of the same race occupying both the other habitable world, and the world populated by a few colonies.
The people living on the plains world loved the beauty and serenity of their world, and wanted to preserve all the other worlds in their solar system. The people on the other worlds had different priorities. Their destiny, they believed, led to a higher calling. A belief that in creating something greater, they could ascend to some sort of new state of being.
The plains-world people were able to defend themselves for a time, but the others’ devotion to their cause was stronger. And so the plains-world people were defeated.
After conquering the solar system, the ocean-world people mined the other worlds, breaking them apart until there was nothing recognizable. Pieces of these worlds were combined to make a network of seven new worlds, all connected to each other with enormous, near indestructible beams (Does Earth’s English language have the right words to describe it?) These beams also transport people and goods from one world to another, in order to avoid the unknowns of space — the remnants of destroyed planets that litter the system — and factions that have risen to oppose those who now rule. It is rumored that these people hide in cities inside the atmospheres of the gaseous planets, though for now that is a rumor. Every now and then, excursions are sent to these worlds, but none have returned.
A group of the former plains-world people living on these gaseous worlds plot and plot, as time ticks on, waiting to gather strength to retake what once was theirs, and to rehabilitate their vision for the solar system.
But many of these same people have given up on that idea. They determine the best course of action is to quietly gather the most advanced technology they can and send a craft through the cosmos. It is a tiny vehicle equipped with scientific instruments designed to silently survey any planet it might encounter. Attached to it is what Earthlings would call a solar sail — one so advanced that it could harvest the light of faraway stars to guide it on its journey.
Many years passed — centuries, perhaps more — and the solar-sail probe came across a yellow star that had a planet teeming with life. It had oceans, rivers, forests and plains — everything that reminded the outer-world people of their home long ago. But then the probe saw that the planet was covered in cities, built by strange materials and inhabited by strange people.
The leader of the former-plains-world people’s directive was to find an unpopulated world where there would be everlasting peace.
- And so, the solar-sail probe — which some of the alien population below named “Oumuamua”* — continued on its quiet journey through untold star systems.
***
This story was my own work of fiction. But, perhaps a similar story is playing out somewhere among the stars as I type. One person’s work of fiction, could, after all, be closer to reality somewhere else.
*Oumuamua, meaning “a messenger from afar arriving first,” is a small object, no bigger than a quarter mile long, that sped through the solar system and was discovered in 2017. Most astronomers believe it is a rocky object from another solar system, but a few wonder if it could be an extraterrestrial craft launched from another world.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.