A little more than a week ago — March 1, to be exact — two bright lights appeared in the western sky.
These two lights were so close together that they looked like the headlights of a car, suspended in the night.
Maybe they were lights from a spaceship, some thought. Perhaps they were some sort of sign.
No, these two orbs of light were not connected to cars, nor little green men, nor anything artificial. They did however belong to two natural objects: the two brightest planets in our solar system.
The shining object on the right was Venus, the brightest thing in our night sky besides the full moon. And on the left was Jupiter.
Apparently I like being surprised these days, as I wasn’t privy to this incredible lineup of the two planets.
But, if you’re given a surprise, you can’t be disappointed.
Unless it’s a bad surprise.
Well, anyway.
I was able to do something that night that I never thought I’d be able to do. And that’s view two planets at the same time through a telescope.
I carefully maneuvered my scope so that both were in the field of view. Not only were Venus and Jupiter both visible at the same time, but at least three of the Galilean moons of Jupiter were also in there. Five incredible objects, all at once.
It’s an image I’d better remember for a while, since these two planets won’t be this close again until 2032.
It was truly a one-night-only spectacle, as even by the next night, Venus and Jupiter began to get farther apart. The two planets are now separated by quite a good distance, although both can be seen past sunset — Jupiter closer to the horizon and the brighter Venus above.
Don’t forget that Mars is also still in the sky, at the apex of Taurus’ horns. It’s an unmistakably pink object that stands apart from any other in the night.
