ALINE, Okla. — The sound of the dulcimer will be showcased in traditional songs during the Christmas Open House 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sod House Museum.
Holiday music will be performed by area musicians and stringed groups, including the Silver Strings from Carmon, a mountain dulcimer group, and dulcimer musician Margaret Goss, among others.
Goss began playing about thirteen years ago and has added other stringed instruments to her musical collections, including bowed psalteries, autoharp and mountain dulcimer.
In addition to performances by area musicians, the museum will showcase traditional 1890s pioneer Christmas decorations along with cookies and hot cider provided by the Friends of the Sod House.
This year, the Friends of the Sod House also will have a nine patch quilt that will be given away in a raffle during the open house.
The event is held as appreciation for continued support of the museum. Operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the Sod House Museum is located southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information contact Renee Trindle, director, at (580) 463-2441 or sodhouse@history.ok.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.