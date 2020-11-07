'Rain' is different on other worlds

Ice storms are awful.
That's not an opinion, that's a fact.
The recent one we had in Oklahoma caused power outages for thousands and wreaked havoc on trees, power lines, and just society in general.
Let's hope we don't have to deal with that again for quite a while.
Freezing rain occurs when there is a warm layer in the atmosphere that melts frozen precipitation, then the precipitation goes through a thin layer of freezing temperatures at the surface. Not having time to completely freeze, the precipitation does when it actually hits the ground.
In addition to this nasty freezing rain, Earth is home to several other precipitation types: rain, hail, snow and sleet.
But is there anywhere else in the solar system where we see this kind of weather?
Venus, our planetary neighbor, has a scorching surface temperature of around 850-900 degrees Fahrenheit. Here, where temperatures are hot enough to melt lead, dark clouds of sulfuric acid roll through the sky. It is thought that it rains sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere, although conditions exist to where the rain never reaches the ground. No rain water to speak of here.
Mars, our next-nearest neighbor, although it has water, it does not have a breathable atmosphere. Further, there are no storms on Mars, no rainclouds, only thin whispy ones, like the ones we see way up in the sky here on Earth.
In fact, nowhere in the solar system does it rain or snow like it does on Earth.
With perhaps on exception.
On Saturn's moon, Titan, temperatures, although they're very cold compared to Earth, are just right for it to rain hydrocarbons such as methane and ethane. There are many "lakes" of hydrocarbons present on the moon's surface, and astronomers believe this is how they are sustained.
On other worlds across the galaxy, we may see even more "exotic" rains. For example, on brown dwarfs — objects smaller than a star but many times bigger than Jupiter — it may rain iron or other elements, both common and truly out of this world.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
