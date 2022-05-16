Photos: Eclipse culminates in blood-red moon over Enid, Americas

A lunar eclipse occurs late Sunday May 15, 2022, through the early morning hours of Monday, May 16.
Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle
Photo collection: Eclipse seen from Enid
The eclipse of the Full Flower Moon began with moon rise Sunday night, May 15, 2022, reached its peak around 11:11 p.m. and ended at 12:55 a.m. Monday, May 16, over Northwest Oklahoma.
Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle
Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Matias Delacroix - stringer, AP
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022.
Mucahid Yapici - stringer, AP
A lunar eclipse is seen behind an Argentinian flag during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
People gather around the planetarium to watch a lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A lunar eclipse is seen above the artwork titled: "Seven Magic Mountains" by artist Ugo Rondinone, during the first blood moon of the year Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Jean, Nev.
John Locher - staff, AP
A woman takes a photo of the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse shines above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
People are silhouetted as an almost full moon rises above the sky in Grozny, Russia, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Musa Sadulayev - staff, AP
A couple look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Matias Delacroix - stringer, AP
In this combination of photos, the moon is shines during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth's shadow, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth.
Ted S. Warren - staff, AP
A full moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous with its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022.
Emrah Gurel - stringer, AP
A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond a statue atop the Liberty Memorial tower at the National World War I Museum on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022.
Michael Probst - staff, AP
People look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Matias Delacroix - stringer, AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen behind the flag of California State, in El Monte, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
The moon is shown with the earth's shadow obscuring part of it during a lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho.
Ted S. Warren - staff, AP
A lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse rises during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif. May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen above the artwork titled: "Seven Magic Mountains" by artist Ugo Rondinone, during the first blood moon of the year Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Jean, Nev.
John Locher - staff, AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen behind a California State flag, in El Monte, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
People take photos of a a lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen above the sky in Temple City, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
A lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
May 15, 2022, Lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse provides a spectacular celestial show as it unfolds Sunday night into early Monday, May 15-16, 2022, in the Americas.
A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.
The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime locations to see the eclipse, while partial stages were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
Among those watching the eclipse where skies were clear were residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who bundled up in the chilly night and relaxed on blankets in a park to look at the event. In Caracas, Venezuela, some people brought laser pointers as a crowd gathered to watch.
The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.
A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on the lunar surface. The moon was 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse -- around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.
There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe being the best places to see it, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.