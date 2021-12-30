Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is sponsoring several classes for older adults in Enid and other area cities.
All of the classes are free, but registration is required for most classes.
Three of the classes will be held online via Zoom. Links to participate will be sent before the classes begin.
• Beginners Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 through April 14. Those attending will need a computer, tablet or smart phone. Comfortable clothes and shoes are encouraged. To register, call Chris Anderson at Northwest OHAI, (580) 297-5137 or by email at Christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art that helps reduce the risk of falls, increases balance and increases flexibility.
• Stay Active & Independent for Life, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 through March 30. To register, call (580) 402-9196 or toll free (855) 227-5928, or email OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
The fitness program works to improve strength, balance and fitness to stay active and reduce the risk of falls.
• Walk With Ease, 4-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Feb. 16. To register, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
The program will provide participants with ways to develop a walking plan, learn stretching techniques, arthritis management and tips to improve mobility and endurance.
Three classes are scheduled for in person in Enid.
• Stay Active & Independent for Life, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Feb. 21, at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Registration is not required, but for information, call Chris Anderson at Northwest OHAI, (580) 297-5137 or by email at Christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
The fitness program works to improve strength, balance and fitness to stay active and reduce the risk of falls. Those attending are asked to wear comfortable clothes and supportive athletic shoes, and to bring water.
• Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Feb. 2, at the OHAI office in Independence Tower, 302 N. Independence, Suite 406. To register, call Chris Anderson at Northwest OHAI, (580) 297-5137 or by email at Christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
The class was developed by the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Department of Geriatric Medicine to help participants learn ways to maintain a healthy brain and improve mental and physical health.
• Stay Active & Independent for Life, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 through March 31, at First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine. To register, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
The fitness program works to improve strength, balance and fitness to stay active and reduce the risk of falls. Space is limited and those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
The other two classes will be held outside Enid.
• Stay Active & Independent for Life, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 through Feb. 16, at Cherokee Public Library, 123 S. Grand in Cherokee. To register, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
The fitness program works to improve strength, balance and fitness to stay active and reduce the risk of falls. Space is limited and those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
• Walk With Ease, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 through Feb. 17, at Hennessey Senior Center, 620 E. 2nd in Hennessey. To register, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
The program is designed for people interested in walking in groups and will provide participants with ways to develop a walking plan, learn stretching techniques, arthritis management and tips to improve mobility and endurance. Participants who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to wear a mask.
