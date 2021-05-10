Northwestern Oklahoma State University inducted 35 new members into the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.
There was no ceremony, due to COVID-19, and students will receive their certificate via email.
Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course.
Sponsors are Dr. Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics, and Dr. Dena Walker, associate professor of mathematics.
This year’s inductees include Camryn Beaner of Woodward, social work major; Liberty Bird of Alva, business administration major; Braylon Bradt of Alva, agriculture major; Braeden Cook of Alva, political science major; Landry Gaddy of Alva, political science major; Iridian Herrera of Freedom, agriculture major; Caitlin Hofen of Alva, mass communication major; Allison Huffmaster of Enid, nursing major; Cheyanna Kephart of Carmen, pre-nursing major; Carlen Lazcano of Alva, biology major; Alexis McNeill of Enid, nursing major; Nylyssa Morgan of Alva, biology major; Marisella Perez of Ringwood, biology major; Paige Robinette of Waukomis, biology major; Priscila Samaniego of Alva, chemistry major; Gracie Scarbrough of Alva, business major; Destiny Telinde of Alva, biology major; Ashton Tuck of Woodward, accounting major; Dayra Verduzco-Serrano of Enid, undecided major; Jordan Villalva of Enid, elementary education major; and Briley Yunker of Enid, biology major.
