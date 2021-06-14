ALINE, Okla. — Eric Schmaltz, chair of the department of social sciences at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, will speak about pioneering ethnic Germans in Northwest Oklahoma at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Sod House Museum.
Schmaltz will give his presentation, which is free and open to the public, on “Resilience and Transformation: Germans from Russia in Northwestern Oklahoma (1889-1940).”
Schmaltz will provide information on the general migrations and settlements of ethnic Germans from the Russian Empire in the western parts of Oklahoma at the turn of the last century. He will explore the factors that led this group to settle across the Great Plains in vast numbers, as well as how these immigrants and their descendants navigated challenges and dynamic opportunities in American society.
“According to the 1920 U.S. Census, more than 120,000 Germans from Russia (or more than 300,000 if factoring in the second generation) lived in the United States,” Schmaltz said. “Oklahoma, the former Indian Territory, achieved statehood in 1907. More than 10,000 Germans from Russia lived in Oklahoma by 1920 (counting the second generation), many of them coming from Russia’s Volga region.
“At this time, more than 4,000 of these Russian immigrants in Oklahoma included Mennonites, while other German groups from Ukraine also settled in the new state. Today, their countless descendants have become an integral part of the region and the country.”
Schmaltz earned a Ph.D. in history in 2002 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Since 2005, he has taught European, American and world history at Northwestern, and in 2019 he began serving as departmental chair of Social Sciences. In 2014 he received the John Barton Distinguished Teaching and Service Award and has been nominated for it on three other occasions.
The Sod House Museum, southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information on the museum, contact museum director Renee Trindle at (580) 463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org. Schmaltz can be reached at (580) 327-8526 or ejschmaltz@nwosu.edu.
