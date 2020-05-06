Night sky holds surprises for observers

It's 10 p.m. You park your car on the street after your evening shift and look up into the sky as you walk into your apartment or other place of residence.
In those 10 seconds, you might see a few things: stars mostly. Maybe a planet or two, such as Venus, if you're lucky.
Now say you decided to grab a chair and sit outside for five minutes. You might become captivated by more than just the Big Dipper.
The night sky really is more alive than you think. Those 10 seconds you spend walking from your car to your door might as well be like judging a movie based on five minutes of content. Yes, the core of astronomy consists of planets, stars, galaxies, the way the universe works, but there is another surface to astronomy that some of us in our adult years forget, and that are the objects that fascinate us in our youth.
These are the meteors, the "shooting stars" that children all over the world wish upon; and the especially rare comet. Plus, other objects, if you know where to look.
Right now is the peak time for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which is the result of Earth passing through the debris field left by Halley's Comet. The comet won't visit Earth again until 2061, barring some sort of unforeseen event. Even so, each year its fragments still grace our skies in the form of a meteor shower.
During those 10 seconds you're outside, if you're extremely lucky, you might see a meteor flash overhead. That's because the rate is about 30 meteors per hour. That's actually not that bad. When you're on a grassy hill or out on a dirt road away from city lights, you hardly notice time passing at all and that hour might fly by. And chances are you'll get to see your fair share of meteors.
You'll know a meteor by the speed it shoots through the sky, the trail it leaves behind and the bright flash as it burns up in Earth's atmosphere. Other objects, such as comets and satellites, exhibit a much different behavior. We will touch on those another time.
