Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles with mushroom gravy, green beans, carrots, tapioca pudding

TUESDAY: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, cornbread, orange sunrise gelatin

WEDNESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, potato chips, 3-bean salad, pickled beets, cherry dump cake

THURSDAY: Hamburger with vegetables, potato salad, dessert

FRIDAY: Baked fish, hushpuppies, cowboy caviar, strawberry peach sling, cake

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Hamburgers, chips and dip and dessert

TUESDAY: Sliced ham, vegetables/salad and dessert

WEDNESDAY: Chicken-fries, potatoes, vegetables/salad and dessert

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw and cornbread

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner with fried chicken, vegetables/salad and dessert

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, vegetables/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Tatertot casserole, veggies, bread and dessert

WEDNESDAY: Scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and dessert

THURSDAY: Steak soup, cornbread, fruit and dessert

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

