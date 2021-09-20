Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles with mushroom gravy, green beans, carrots, tapioca pudding
TUESDAY: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, cornbread, orange sunrise gelatin
WEDNESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, potato chips, 3-bean salad, pickled beets, cherry dump cake
THURSDAY: Hamburger with vegetables, potato salad, dessert
FRIDAY: Baked fish, hushpuppies, cowboy caviar, strawberry peach sling, cake
Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Hamburgers, chips and dip and dessert
TUESDAY: Sliced ham, vegetables/salad and dessert
WEDNESDAY: Chicken-fries, potatoes, vegetables/salad and dessert
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw and cornbread
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner with fried chicken, vegetables/salad and dessert
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, vegetables/salad and dessert.
TUESDAY: Tatertot casserole, veggies, bread and dessert
WEDNESDAY: Scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and dessert
THURSDAY: Steak soup, cornbread, fruit and dessert
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.