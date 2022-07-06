By Katherine Ponte, JD, MBA, CPRP
Early warning signs often emerge at the onset or worsening of mental illness symptoms. Simply, put these warning signs are any thoughts, feelings, or behaviors that significantly impair day-to-day functioning — such as feeling excessively sad or low — and they may indicate you need help.
Understandably, if you are experiencing unusual thoughts and feelings, you may prefer to ignore them or expect them to pass, but ultimately, it is in your best interest to address them as soon as possible. Otherwise, these feelings and behaviors could lead to worsening symptoms, an episode, relapse, or even self-harm.
Here are a few considerations to help you address your own warning signs.
Consider experiences
To keep your mental health in check, you need to determine your baseline — how you are feeling and behaving on a good day, a normal day, and a bad day. Early warning signs are typically deviations from your baseline, often starting with small changes, like minor sleep interruptions.
You’ll also want to recall any past experiences of mental health struggles or episodes. Were there any changes in your thoughts and behaviors prior to the episode? What did they signal? How did you address them? What were the outcomes? Knowing your past patterns can provide valuable insight into your current situation.
Experiencing early warning signs is not necessarily a cause for serious concern, but these signs may warrant monitoring or evaluation by a mental health provider.
Identify your current warning signs
If you experience what may be an early warning sign and have not been diagnosed with a mental health condition, consider your risk factors for mental illness. These include recent stressful life events (such as a job loss and relationship troubles), genetics and even age (75% of mental illnesses develop by the age of 24).
To identify your warning signs, pay close attention to your thoughts, moods, physical symptoms and behavior. They may occur independently or in combination. Warning signs could manifest as changes in emotions — including feelings of low self-esteem, uncertainty, worry, hopelessness, fear, irritability or anger. These can lead to withdrawal and isolation.
Warning signs could also manifest in physical changes, like a reduced need for sleep, increased activity and restlessness, sweating, rapid breathing, fatigue, or back pain. When evaluating your situation, it’s important to note that these symptoms vary by condition. For example, a reduced need for sleep is often a warning sign for bipolar disorder, and fatigue is a common warning sign for depression.
Once you determine what warning sign you are experiencing, it is important to note whether the symptom was triggered by something, such as a breakup, or appeared without a clear explanation. If it was triggered by a particular event, you may be able to address the situation through problem-solving or emotion-solving coping strategies.
Pay close attention to the impact of each early warning sign on your ability to function and perform daily tasks, grading each one from one to 10 in severity. Quickly progressing and sudden onset of symptoms may indicate that the situation is more concerning. Keep a daily record and be ready to share observations with a supporter or health care provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.