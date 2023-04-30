ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s 108th annual May Fete celebration, the annual rite of passage into adulthood, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2023.
The celebration takes place at Government Springs Park and begins with the introduction of the May Court.
The court and senior class then promenade around the lake to the gazebo to be seated. After everyone is seated, the queen is crowned, followed by entertainment for the queen. The winding of the Maypole follows.
This year’s May Fete Queen Saherena Williams and May Herald Tyler Cholerton will lead the seniors’ traditional walk around the park’s lake. She is the daughter of Anthony and Alecia Clardy. He is the son of Mike and Lisa Cholerton.
Honor attendant is Meleah Meyer, daughter of Brian and Becky Meyer, and her escort is Markas Tommy, son of Leilani Tommy.
May court members are:
• Karissa Burkes, daughter of Darren Burkes and Elissa Burkes, and Tykie Andrews, son of Harold Andrews.
• Alexandria Garcia, daughter of Bertha Garcia and Manuel Garcia, and Christopher Benge, son of Jason Benge and Cathy Reed.
• Dezjona Levy, daughter of Amos and Olympia Baker, and Nate Briix, son of Corey and Kelly Briix.
• Alaina Nelson, daughter of Michael and Lea Nelson, and Zachary Byrum, son of Vanessa Byrum.
• Lauren Peace, daughter Amanda and Greg Peace, and Cody Higbee, son of Karen and Travis Higbee.
• Brooke Phillips, daughter of Melissa Williams and Wade Phillips, and Cody Higbee, son of Karen and Travis Higbee.
• Kirstin Smith, daughter of Louise Peterson and DJ Smith, and Lukas Tommy, son of Leilani Tommy and Kebwij Tommy.
• Paige Waldrip, daughter of Chuck and Sonya Waldrip, and Hayden Wilson, son of Gwinn and Brian Wilson.
