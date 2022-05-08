ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s 107th May Fete celebration, the annual rite of passage into adulthood, will be 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
The celebration takes place at Government Springs Park and begins with introduction of the May Court.
The court and senior class then promenade around the lake to the gazebo to be seated. After everyone is seated, the queen is crowned, followed by entertainment for the queen. The winding of the Maypole follows.
This year’s May Fete queen Anne Chuong Le and May herald Moksh Mohan will lead the seniors’ traditional walk around the park’s lake. She is the daughter of Loc Le and Le Huynh. He is the son of Manoj and Mehula Mohan.
Honor attendant is Karsen Nunley, daughter of Randy and Kristi Nunley, and her escort is Devin Padilla, son of Arnulfo and Denise Padilla.
May court members are:
• Krystal Archer, daughter of Craig Archer and Janice Archer, and Dane Griffin, son of Kevin and Lauren Griffin.
• Jacqueline Camarena, daughter of Juan and Amanda Camarena, and Teegin Hacker, son of Brian and Misty Hacker.
• Kenzi Cronkhite, daughter of Kelly and Sue Cronkhite, and German Hernandez Jr., son of Juan Garcia and Cristina Hernandez.
• Lorryn Fuller, daughter of Rich and Lori Fuller, and Taylor Kreie, son of Shawn and Tashanna Luttrell.
• Jersey Garrett, daughter of Brandon and Tiffany Harvey, and Alexander Macias, son of Daniel and Jessica Macias.
• Gabrielle Nelson, daughter of Tom and Julie Nelson, and Cooper Reinhardt, son of Stephen and Amy Reinhardt.
• Nevaeh Prock, daughter of Dustin and Katy Prock, and Giovanni Sanabria, son of Omer and Christine Sanabria.
