ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s 107th May Fete celebration, the annual rite of passage into adulthood, will be 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The celebration takes place at Government Springs Park and begins with introduction of the May Court.

The court and senior class then promenade around the lake to the gazebo to be seated. After everyone is seated, the queen is crowned, followed by entertainment for the queen. The winding of the Maypole follows.

May Queen and Herald.jpg

May Herald Moksh Mohan and May Queen Anne Chuong Le

This year’s May Fete queen Anne Chuong Le and May herald Moksh Mohan will lead the seniors’ traditional walk around the park’s lake. She is the daughter of Loc Le and Le Huynh. He is the son of Manoj and Mehula Mohan.

Padilla and Nunley.jpg

Honor escort Devin Padilla and Honor attendant Karsen Nunley

Honor attendant is Karsen Nunley, daughter of Randy and Kristi Nunley, and her escort is Devin Padilla, son of Arnulfo and Denise Padilla.

May court members are:

Griffin and Archer.jpg

Dane Griffin and Krystal Archer

• Krystal Archer, daughter of Craig Archer and Janice Archer, and Dane Griffin, son of Kevin and Lauren Griffin.

Hacker and Camarena.jpg

Teegin Hacker and Jacqueline Camarena

• Jacqueline Camarena, daughter of Juan and Amanda Camarena, and Teegin Hacker, son of Brian and Misty Hacker.

Hernandez and Cronkhite.jpg

German Hernandez Jr. and Kenzi Cronkhite

• Kenzi Cronkhite, daughter of Kelly and Sue Cronkhite, and German Hernandez Jr., son of Juan Garcia and Cristina Hernandez.

Kreie and Fuller.jpg

Taylor Kreie and Lorryn Fuller

• Lorryn Fuller, daughter of Rich and Lori Fuller, and Taylor Kreie, son of Shawn and Tashanna Luttrell.

Macias and Garrett.jpg

Alexander Macias and Jersey Garrett

• Jersey Garrett, daughter of Brandon and Tiffany Harvey, and Alexander Macias, son of Daniel and Jessica Macias.

Reinhardt and Nelson.jpg

Cooper Reinhardt and Gabrielle Nelson

• Gabrielle Nelson, daughter of Tom and Julie Nelson, and Cooper Reinhardt, son of Stephen and Amy Reinhardt.

Sanabria and Prock.jpg

Giovanni Sanabria and Nevaeh Prock

• Nevaeh Prock, daughter of Dustin and Katy Prock, and Giovanni Sanabria, son of Omer and Christine Sanabria.

