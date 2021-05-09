Enid High School’s 106th May Fete celebration, the annual right of passage into adulthood, will be 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The celebration takes place at Government Springs Park and begins with introduction of the May Court.
The court and senior class then promenade around the lake to the gazebo to be seated. After everyone is seated, the queen is crowned, followed by entertainment for the queen. The winding of the Maypole follows.
This year’s May Fete queen Hanna Brinley and May herald Noah Voth will lead the seniors’ traditional walk around the park’s lake. She is the daughter of Susan and Jason Brinley. He is the son of Amy and Philip Voth.
Honor attendant is Isyss Morgan, daughter of Lekesha Morgan, and her escort is David Garcia, son of Angelita and David Garcia.
May court members are:
• Macee Ashcraft, daughter of Cristin and Donnie Ashcraft.
• Abigail Culbertson, daughter of Ann Culbertson.
• Sarah Hwang, daughter of Yongshin and Jaesul Hwang.
• Ashton Kilbourne, daughter of Allison Kilbourne and Queshaun Jackson, and Phillip Kilbourne.
• Yeeun Lee, daughter of Young Kim and One-Ki Lee.
• Lyndsey Lewis, daughter of Melissa and Erik Lewis.
• Kylee Mears, daughter of Marissa and Kyle Mears.
• Alyssa Wall, daughter of Shalanea Wall, and Andy and Caroline Wall.
• Dylan Baker, son of Bobbi and Mike Baker.
• Ethan Briix, son of Kelly and Corey Briix.
• Chase Haworth, son of Tara Haworth and Chris Haworth.
• Brian Higbee, son of Karen and Travis Higbee.
• Tyler Holland, son of Raymie and Trent Holland.
• Willem Johnson, son of Elizabeth and Kirk Johnson.
• Maddux Mayberry, son of Sissy and Bill Mayberry.
• Zac McEachern, son of Dena and Scott McEachern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.