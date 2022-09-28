Are you ready to bid farewell to summer and welcome autumn? Think about it.
Oklahoma summers can be gruesome and very hot. This year as always, we had to water to keep the lawns and flowers alive. Luckily that will soon be over and hopefully autumn rains will begin. It almost always rains during the fair and the first week of school. Wherever you go, take your umbrella and a jacket. Even if it doesn’t happen, be prepared.
We all are looking forward to cooler days ahead. No more mowing the lawn. No more watering outdoor plants. No more trimming and shaping until next spring arrives. Each season has its own joys. With the perks of not mowing the lawn comes the task of shoveling snow and being confined because of slick roads.
Autumn is my favorite time of year. It is cool, but not too cold. It is warm, but not too hot that we are uncomfortable. There is a briskness to the air and fog in the mornings that beckon us outside to enjoy the colors. One of the best parts of autumn is the morning glories blooming profusely in the backyard. And those last roses of summer and the mums at their best.
Autumn reminds me of the wonderful times I had when Mother and I went pecan picking on my birthday every year. It was better than any purchased present. I loved the out-of-doors and Mother did too, so we both received a gift. Just being with her was a joy and one that I can never recapture. The closest I ever came to renewing that custom was when our Marines were stationed at Vance. One year on my birthday, we all picked up pecans together. What wonderful memories ... of the pecans and our wonderful Marines. They brought us so much joy.
Autumn is the perfect time to take a trip. There is just something refreshing about going somewhere before winter sets in and we are confined to our homes. Once we went to Fredericksburg, Texas, to see the Nimitz Museum and eat German food and spend time relaxing. We met our Marines there and had a wonderful time remembering.
When I was a kid growing up, I loved fall because of the start of school. Back then, we didn’t start school until the day after Labor Day. It was usually raining as we walked to and from school. It was the best time of year. It was good to see school chums again because in the summer we were so busy, plus the fact that we had to ride horseback to see our neighbors and they might not be at home ... or they were too busy to stop and visit. Fall was when we could see them at school or visit on weekends or spend the night and get caught up on all that had happened while we were not in close touch. (Remember, we had no phones back then, so we just took our chances when visiting someone.)
Winter, summer, spring, or fall, on the farm work continued as usual. But there was a lull between the summer jobs (painting fences, gardening, canning and such), and winter jobs of extra feeding of livestock and gathering more wood and “chips” for the wood stoves. We felt that we had a little breather in there somewhere. We were free to play outside until dark. The weather was perfect to play outside ... not too hot, and not too cold to enjoy just doing nothing or whatever.
I remember fall house cleaning. It was quite an ordeal to air all the mattresses and hang the rugs on the clothes line to beat them. We washed all the windows. We laundered all the curtains and ironed them and hung them back up. We went over all the furniture with oil to preserve the wood. We cleaned all the closets and every cabinet and pantry. We raked the yard and trimmed bushes. We scrubbed and oiled the chicken house (to kill chicken mites).
There was something relaxing and secure about having the harvest done and the barns filled with hay and feed for the livestock. The same security accompanied a cellar full of canned fruits and vegetables and jellies and jams. There was also a winter supply of pumpkins, potatoes, onions and other root vegetables. We loved hulling peanuts and gathering nuts for the cold days ahead.
The best part about autumn and winter was that we got to bake cookies and make candy when we had to have the wood stove heated anyway. In the summer, we picked lots of sand plums and just cooked them and canned the juice and pulp. Then when the days got cold, Mother made the jelly standing over the hot stove, testing the jelly with a wooden spoon until it dripped just so ... then she put it in jars. It was not so easy nor as fun in the heat of summer to stand over those hot wood stoves. But when the weather got cooler, it was a treat. I still get the urge to bake or cook something when we have a cold snap.
Who can resist a pot of stew or beans and ham when the weather changes to cool. And yeast bread baking just heralds that winter is on its way. Now with our self-cleaning ovens, we cannot feel the warmth like we once could, but we can sure smell the aromas from the kitchen.
Oatmeal cookies, made with rolled oats, not the quick kind, brings joy to an autumn evening with their wonderful fragrance and flavor. I use golden raisins instead of dark ones, or sometimes I use dried cranberries and/or chocolate chips or butterscotch chips. You cannot go wrong with any of these additions. It is difficult to make a bad oatmeal cookie. They all taste wonderful and bring back happy memories of autumns of yesteryear.
Spicy Oatmeal Cookies
⅔ cup shortening
1 cup brown sugar
⅔ cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup oatmeal
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped pecans
Cream shortening and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla, beating until smooth. Stir in sifted flour, salt, soda and cinnamon. Stir in oatmeal, raisins and nuts. Drop on cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes in 350-degree oven.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
