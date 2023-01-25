ENID, Okla. — This time of the year Ron Nichols is popular with farmers who have livestock.
Nichols is a nuisance control operator. He has a license from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to trap and kill animals that are a nuisance to communities and farmers.
“Farmers have baby calves being born, and coyotes are a threat,” Nichols said.
So far in January, he has trapped and killed 109 coyotes in the Kremlin area working for about seven farmers who hired him to protect their cattle.
“I have great respect for the coyote, but the farmers have to protect their newborn cows,” Nichols said.
Jared Pralle, of Pralle Land and Cattle, uses Nichols to protect his animals.
“Nichols trapped 29 coyotes on my farms within a week,” Pralle said.
Pralle said he has to try to control coyotes because before he took measures one year he lost 15 babies in a week.
Nichols said coyotes usually run in packs and target calves when they are unsure on their legs.
Nichols said a bounty should be put on the coyotes by the state of Oklahoma.
“I don’t think people believe me when I tell them how many I see,” he said.
Oklahoma wildlife sources say the numbers in the state are 768 up to 2,700 estimated by sightings. The numbers reported by Kansas officials estimate 150,000 to 300,000 coyotes in their state.
Nichols has a full-time job at Oxbow Calcining near Kremlin and lives in the area making it easier to manage his second job.
“This is hard work placing traps, keeping up with records and taking the animals to a fur collector,” he said.
Nichols has to verify the animals and check the traps every 24 hours.
“Some people think it is inhumane, but the traps simply snare a leg, and they continue to get blood flow and can move around,” Nichols said.
He said it’s alarming how many coyotes there are and how close they get to both cattle and homes.
Some coyotes live alone, others in mated pairs, and others in packs that might consist of one mated pair, their new young and offspring from the previous season that have not yet left their parents, Nichols said.
In Oklahoma, it’s legal to hunt coyotes. Oklahoma has an open hunting season year-round for coyotes as long as the hunter has a hunting license. Landowners or agriculture lessees do not need a hunting license when hunting on their own property.
“We recognize the hard work and the great contributions of farmers and ranchers across the state, and we are eager to help them take care of any wildlife-related issues on their property,” said J.D. Strong, director of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “I encourage landowners to call their local game warden if they are experiencing problems with coyotes, and we’ll be happy to work through those issues with them on things like night-hunting permits, depredation permits or in connecting them with licensed nuisance wildlife control operators.”
Nichols also traps bobcats, beaver, badgers, skunks, raccoons, opossums and armadillos. Nichols Nuisance Control can be reached at (580) 554-3072.
