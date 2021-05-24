ENID, Okla. — The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) of Enid will return to in-person classes this fall, said Mary McDonald, administrative director of the program.
McDonald announced that LLI is moving to the campus of Enid’s Northwestern University, 2929 East Randolph.
The general membership meeting on August 17 will kick off the new location. Fall classes begin Tuesday, September 7 and run for eight weeks. Instructors this fall include Doug Newell, Tom Lentz, Rick Hockmeyer, and Cindy Allen.
The Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been an active non-profit in Enid for over 27 years. It offers noncredit courses for adults 55 and older. Its mission is to provide a unique and challenging program so that retirees can continue to expand their horizons and keep their minds active through continued education.
For additional information, see updates on Lifelong Institute of Enid / Facebook or contact the Director at 580-747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
