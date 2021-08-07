Finished a book or series recently and thought, now, what? Browsing for a new read, but don’t know what to try next?
Never fear! The library’s website has resources to help with all your bookworm needs! Start your search on the Helpful Links & Resources webpage: enid.okpls.org/helpful-links-resources/.
Book Worm Problem #1: What do I read next?
So, you just finished a book you absolutely loved, and you’re in book hangover mode. What book can possibly follow that up? A great place to begin is the website, What Should I Read Next? Search for your last favorited book and the website finds similar titles you might like! You also can search by genre.
Book Worm Problem #2: I finished my favorite series and have to wait a year for the next book! How do I find a similar author?
Check out Literature Map. Say you read everything J.D. Robb, and you’re looking for another author with a giant series backlist, to boot. Search by author, and the website instantly cultivates a list of author names on a “map.” The names closest to the middle are the most similar. However, remember to check out a few authors on the outskirts of the map, too. They may be just out-of-the-box enough to be what you’re looking for.
Book Worm Problem #3: I’m lost in this magical series! How do I find out what title comes next?
Something we librarians use all the time is KDL What’s Next, a website developed by the Kent District Library in Michigan. Here, you can find out the series order of J.D. Robb’s In Death series (Note: #53 comes out this year, not including the novellas!) or locate other series by a particular author. You can also discover a new series in your favorite genres.
Know the series title but can’t remember the author? Need to find out if a book is part of a series? This is a great website for that, too.
Book Worm Problem #4: I’m a mystery, suspense, crime thriller fan, and I need some recs! STAT!
Did you know there’s a whole website dedicated JUST to mystery books: Stop, You’re Killing Me. This website has a lot of great search features. On the main page, find books that won mystery awards. Find new titles by format. Search an author to find series lists OR search by a character name to find books where that character makes an appearance (and in series order!) And so much more!
You might carve out a few hours for this website, as it’s easy to get lost in some great recs.
So next time you run into a bookworm problem, remember to check out these resources available 24/7 on the library website. No login required. And don’t forget that you can always ask your local librarians for even more great book recommendations!
Malan is communications specialist for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
