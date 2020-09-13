ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a viewing party of the documentary “American Creed” on Constitution Day.
The showing at 6 p.m. Thursday will conclude with discussion at 7:30 p.m. The documentary explores what it means to be an American.
Attendees may participate in the library or virtually. If attending in-person, the event will be held in the library’s Great Plains Room with limited seating available. Masks covering nose and mouth are required. Registration for seating should be done online at https://bit.ly/3kwBPHX.
This event will be live streamed on the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/EnidPublicLibrary.
For information about library events, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
