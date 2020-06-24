ENID, Okla. — Summer reading is going on now at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, and people of all ages can sign up.
This year's theme is Imagine Your Story, and the program extends through Aug. 14. Participants can sign up on the library's new app, Beanstack, or by going to enid.beanstack.org. The app will log reading minutes, help participants complete monthly challenges and win rewards.
Events and activities will be held for all ages and include map making, Chalk the Sidewalk, Mini Zen Garden, Water Balloons with First Responders and more. A full list of events is available at enid.okpls.org/events. In addition to registering on Beanstack, you can sign up at the library at 120 W. Maine.
