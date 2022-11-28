ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will transform its outdoor playground Adventure Quest into a winter wonderland for Nights of Lights,
For the first four Fridays of December 2022, leading to Christmas, Leonardo’s guests can take pictures with Santa Claus, play with Santa’s elves, make a take-home Christmas craft and enjoy hot chocolate, in addition to more holiday activities. Nights of Lights hours are 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23. General admission is $9, or $5 for Leonardo’s members.
“We are thrilled at the opportunity to transform our already magical castle into an even more magical place for kids,” said Riley Jantzen, director of marketing and public relations for Leonardo’s.
Nights of Lights at Adventure Quest is sponsored by Groendyke Transport, Inc. To learn more, go to leonardos.org or its social media pages.
