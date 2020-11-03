ENID, Okla. — When Jack "G-Man" Garrison agreed in 1964 to pastor Enid United Pentecostal Church, he said he'd do it for one year. That "one year" came to a finish on May 3, 2020, closing out 56 years in ordained ministry.
COVID-19 has overshadowed many events that would otherwise have received due recognition, but the News & Eagle met recently with Garrison to catch up about his retirement from and reflections on more than a half century in ministry.
Garrison was born and raised in Claremore, where he graduated from high school in 1955. As a boy, Garrison said he had one great passion — baseball. But, he had an unlikely roster of heroes for a boy in northeastern Oklahoma.
"I don't know how a country boy from the woods in Rogers County, Oklahoma, wound up being a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, but I could tell you every one of them by heart," Garrison said with a laugh.
In seventh grade, a teacher asked Garrison and his classmates to list three things they'd like to be when they grew up. Garrison didn't hesitate — his first choice was to play ball for his beloved Dodgers. But, he didn't want to be just any player — he aspired to follow a Hall of Fame player.
"I had every intention of replacing Roy Campanella as catcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers," Garrison said with a laugh.
If that didn't work out, he wanted to be a jet pilot. And, as third choice, he wanted to be a minister.
Garrison's passion for ministry outlived his aspirations to the Brooklyn Dodgers and the cockpit, and not long after high school he began serving as a traveling evangelist.
That traveling work took root in Enid, in August 1964, when Garrison was called to Enid United Pentecostal Church to replace the outgoing pastor.
"I told him I would stay for a year," Garrison said. Fifty-six years later, on May 3, 2020 "that year finally came to an end," Garrison said.
Garrison earned a bachelor's degree in history and education from Phillips University, with the intent of using the degree to further his ministry.
But, he found the second great passion of his professional life in 1973, when he agreed to serve as a history teacher at Enid High School — for one semester. It turned out that one semester plan didn't hold up much better than Garrison's plan of serving only one year in the pulpit.
"I went back to close out a semester for a teacher," he said, "and it ended up being about 30 years I was there."
Garrison said he loved teaching American History and Great American Documents, and he loved seeing his students every day.
But, there was one thing he didn't love about teaching — the annual requirements for continuing education credits, usually attained by attending seminars and training sessions. To avoid those training sessions, Garrison took an alternate path — he kept going back to college, using his college credits to fulfill the CEU requirements.
"When it was all said and done, I ended up with more than 600 hours of college credit," Garrison said with a laugh.
All of that classroom work earned Garrison master's degrees in education and theology from Phillips, a master's in liberal studies from the University of Oklahoma and a doctorate in theology from Phillips.
But even with that work load, Garrison said he never took a sick day. When he retired in 2001, he had more than a year of sick days saved up.
Leaving the classroom was hard, Garrison said, because it meant leaving behind daily contact with his students and fellow teachers.
When he left Enid High School in 2001, it was his involvement in ministry that kept him going.
"I had some great people to work with up there, and I just thought the world of them," Garrison said. "When I retired from teaching, if I hadn't had the church, I would have just gone home and cried."
After almost three decades of teaching, Garrison said it's a common occurrence to run into former students on the streets of Enid.
"I always tell them, 'I remember your name, but you went and got older,'" he said.
Garrison's longevity and work ethic in the classroom also were reflected in his work in the church.
It took a 47-day stay in the hospital in May 2015 to break Garrison's 64-year streak of never missing Sunday school.
Looking back on his 56 years in ministry, and 28 years in the classroom, Garrison said he feels blessed.
"I had two blessings, because the church and the school were both so much a part of my life," Garrison said.
Asked what he enjoyed most about ministry, Garrison did not hesitate in his answer: "The people."
"I always enjoyed just being associated with the people," Garrison said. "I've always loved the people."
For anyone considering ministry today, Garrison drew from Scripture, 2 Peter 1:10, for some advice: "make your calling and election sure."
To make it in ministry, Garrison said you need to be prepared for both good times and bad.
"After I got into ministry I never once thought about dropping out — good times and bad times," Garrison said. "When you have the good times, be energized by that, and when you have the bad times, you have to realize that there's a reason for it."
