ENID, Okla. — A centenarian commemorated a milestone Saturday.
Sophia Thesman, resident of Golden Oaks Village, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.
In compliance with social-distancing regulations, nearly 50 loved ones gathered outside her window, and family, friends and the staff of the long-term care facility worked together to ensure Sophia had the most special day.
Among the family who attended the celebration was Sophia’s son Terry Thesman. The family planned on having a big party and celebrating off campus, but instead went to Golden Oaks and spent the day outside her window.
“We delivered flowers the previous day, and she had over 100 cards. A lot of people sent cards. My sister is still dropping them off every day,” Terry said.
Despite the celebration’s big turnout, a few family members were unable to make it to town to celebrate Sophia’s milestone day because of the pandemic.
“She has a great personality and a great attitude toward things. That’s how she is. She always says people are how they teach themselves to be, and I think there’s a lot of truth to that,” Terry said. “Throughout everything she’s been through, she’s kept a good attitude.”
In a blog post on the Golden Oaks website, Sophia said that, even though she did not get to blow out candles or open all her gifts on time, having her family outside her room was the only gift she needed.
Elaine Johns was unable to attend Saturday’s celebration, but the director of marketing at Golden Oaks Village has spent a lot of time with Sophia in the last two years.
“She received a lot of different gifts that had to be sanitized in quarantine for 24 hours before they were given to her,” Johns said. “Her room was filled with flowers and around 65 cards that were delivered before her birthday, as well as another 60 she received after.”
“Since Sophia has trouble seeing small print, the staff read the cards to her, which was really special,” she said.
Johns said the staff decorated her room and her family brought a big birthday cake that said “Happy 100th Birthday.” Since it was delivered prior to Saturday, it was delivered that afternoon for the residents to share.
“She couldn’t share it with her biological family, so she shared it with her Golden Oaks family. Each resident received a piece of her birthday cake,” Johns said.
Along with gifts Sophia received from family members, she also received a Centenarian plaque from Tulsa. Though some gifts weren’t delivered in time to be sanitized for her birthday, she was able to relive the special moments even after her family had left.
“She’s just awesome,” Johns said. “She’s a spunky, lovely lady and she’s very much full of life.”
Scott Bushong, health services administrator of Golden Oaks Village, said guidelines from both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services require residents of long-term care facilities to stay as separate as possible.
“It’s been a challenging time, but it’s also been a time where residents and staff have really come together to help protect each other,” Bushong said, “and we all worked together to make Sophia’s 100th birthday the best experience possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.