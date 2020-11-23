Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is seeking input from the public about establishing a seed library, which would allow community members to borrow seeds for free and plant and grow them at home.
“Seed libraries are popping up in public libraries nationwide,” said Margo Holmes, adult programs and development coordinator. “This is something that would be a great enhancement to our services if there is enough interest in the community, and if enough community members commit to establishing and running the library.”
A meeting will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s Great Plains Room. A virtual option is available. In-library participants are required to wear a mask covering nose and mouth, and social distancing will be maintained.
For more information about this program or for a Zoom invitation to attend virtually, email Holmes at mholmes@enid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.