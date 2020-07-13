Enid water park to reopen in spring 2021

ENID, Okla. — Enid's closed water park is being leased to new operators and is slated to be open in spring 2021.
Cory Brewer, owner of The Shack restaurant, is leasing the park from Greg and Kristie Jensen, of Enid.
The park name has been changed from Splash Zone to Wild Willie’s Water Park.
“It’s going to be the same waterpark,” Brewer said. “We are just going to go in and clean it up and fix stuff and see how it goes the next two years and then see where we go from there.”
The Shack will provide concessions for the water park when it is open.
The original plan was to open the waterpark in 2020, Brewer said, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. Work already has begun to get the pool ready for its spring 2021 opening date.
The pools have been emptied, although the recent rain will force them to be re-emptied and cleaned soon.
Inspectors were at the pool Saturday to give a pre-inspection of what Brewer is going to have to do to get the pool ready.
“We have got some minor things we need to fix,” Brewer said. “Some concrete work, refreshing the pools, a couple of pumps need to be fixed. Then a lot of painting, a lot of TLC.”
Splash Zone closed in 2017 after 20 years of ownership under the Jensens.
The park was built in 1984 and was open for two years as Pleasure Cove. In 1992 it was purchased and reopened as Sun 'N Fun. The Jensens purchased the park in 1998 and finished their 20th season Aug. 21, 2017.
One thing Brewer is planning to add is a stage for live performances.
“We want to make it more than what it is,” Brewer said. “Of course, the water is what the water is. It has got the two slides and the lazy river, so it’s going to be the same as what it was, but we are going to add different things. We are going to add different events.”
Brewer plans to have a website and Facebook page ready in August so people may get more information on the park opening.
Season passes should be available for purchase in August.
Brewer said he is trying to give Enid residents another opportunity for family fun.
“I hate to see that thing sit there empty because there is nothing hardly for kids to do in this town,” Brewer said. “Sadly, there are 50,000 people that live in this town and hardly anything for kids to do … so we are just trying to find another avenue for stuff for kids and families at reasonable pricing.”
