ENID, Okla. — An exhibit exploring the centennial of women's suffrage in the U.S. is on display at the Enid library for Women's History Month.
The special poster exhibition, "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," will be at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, at 120 W. Maine, through the end of March.
The exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.
"Votes for Women" is based on the National Portrait Gallery exhibition of the same name. It addresses women’s political activism, explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage and documents the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It also touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America, according to a city press release.
The poster exhibit is in the lobby of the library, along with an adjoining book display for further reading on women throughout history. Books for readers of all ages are available.
