ENID, Okla. — As Enid businessman and philanthropist Paul Allen likes to tell it, he first met Betty Elder when she was “walking by” the location of the original Advance Meat Company on West Maine in Enid. He and his business partner, David McLaughlin, had just opened the company, and they were looking for employees.
He went outside to ask her if she wanted a job.
“I was looking for help, any kind of help,” Allen said. “We didn’t know what we were doing!”
Elder laughs at the story, and says she doesn’t remember it that way. What she does remember is her first time going into the building and Allen showing her what kind of help he needed, which was working a line packaging meat. She at first was afraid of the fast pace of the job, but he offered her $1.90 an hour — more than she was making at her current job — and she took it.
So, Betty Elder went to work at Advance Meat Co. the first week of August in 1973 — as the company’s first full-time employee. And 48 years later, she’s still associated with a business partially owned by Allen — No Man’s Land Foods.
“After I got used to it, it wasn’t fast at all,” Elder said of her first line work at Advance.
Elder remembers the “old days” when she first worked at the Maine Street location. She and her sister were tasked with shoveling the meat, catching the patties, putting them in a box and labeling them by hand. Over the years she became a supervisor over several of the production lines at various Advance locations.
She worked for Advance Food for 25 years until 1998 when she and her husband were called to ministry in a small town in eastern Oklahoma. They were there for 13 years when they returned to Enid, and she, once again, went to work for Advance Food, this time for another five years, back at the Maine Street location also as a supervisor.
“Nobody wanted me over at Maine Street because they knew I was strict,” she said laughing. However, when they saw her work ethic and how she worked alongside with them, she said they “calmed down and it all worked well. I was out there with them.”
Now, Elder works in the bag production area of No Man’s Land Foods at 10th and Willow. She and another employee run more than 20,000 bags a day through the machine and date them before the product goes in them.
Allen said Elder has been a special worker because “she’s so honest and ready to tackle anything."
“She’s such a good worker and reliable,” he said.
Her current boss, No Man’s Land COO Clint Beagley, agrees. In fact, around No Man’s Land, they call her “The Legend.” The company recently erected a “Betty the Legend” sign in front of No Man’s Land in honor of her birthday.
Beagley went to work at Advance Food in 1998, and was familiar with her work.
“I quickly started hearing about Betty Elder,” he said. “In fact her name was on the boxes shipped all over the country.”
Her nickname “The Legend” comes from her tenure at Advance, but it also was the name of Advance’s best product lines.
Besides her work at No Man’s Land, she spends time helping her husband with his church, Victory Bible Church in Enid.
