ENID, Okla. — The entire Enid High School student body got a chance to learn about joining the work force and pursuing a higher education when the high school’s career fair returned to campus Wednesday.
Around 1,100 students from all four grades spent the afternoon making laps around the EHS gym meeting potential employers and colleges during the high school’s career and college fair.
Lyndsay Watts, an EHS teacher, coach and future assistant athletic director, put together the fair, which ran from 1 to 5 p.m. in four rotations, with a period for sophomores, another for freshmen and two periods for juniors and seniors.
“It’s been hectic in the best way,” Watts said, in the middle of the fair during the high school’s sixth-hour rotation for upperclassmen.
The fair hadn’t been held since 2019, school staff said.
Standing behind two inner and outer rings of tables were representatives from around 60 Enid and Oklahoma businesses, nonprofits, hospitals, public safety agencies, state departments and military branches.
Around a dozen colleges and CareerTech centers also had informational tables for students who hadn’t yet decided on a post-secondary pathway.
At Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s prospective student booth, college recruiter Tylar Thompson said the college’s students have often come from these open events.
“And for some, all it is is simply just gaining information. They’re kind of shopping around,” she said. “And we always encourage for them to, because that’s the only way they will find their home, is by asking questions at events like this and picking up reading material.”
While the room was still full of students standing shoulder to shoulder, senior Kimberly Boles already had finished her loop of the gym floor.
Kimberly, who said she wants to go into accounting after she graduates, said she was planning to work part-time at a bank, but was surprised to learn about the wider variety of accounting jobs in Enid.
Along with a free bag of Cheetos, a cup full of free pens and handfuls of pamphlets, she carried a so-called “post-secondary passport” form, full of signatures from representatives she’d met.
Students were required to bring the form to encourage them to talk to as many reps as possible, Watts said.
Over the last several weeks, students practiced appropriate questions to ask potential employers and colleges, as well as how to answer possible questions in interviews, Watts said.
Students also spent the last month creating resumes, adding any job experience and volunteer work.
Sara Garcia, an Enid High junior, had added her photo to her resume, which she gave to a representative from Universal Management and Maintenance on Wednesday.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to add that or not,” she said, before asking to learn more about the company, an Enid-based janitorial service whose employees work evenings.
Sara Habibi, Universal’s marketing director and office manager, said that was the second resume with a photo she’d gotten Wednesday.
“I think that’s smart,” Habibi told Sara, “because we’ve seen so many people today, so now that I have a visual aid, I’ll remember my conversation.”
Business representatives looking to quickly hire summer employees were placed on the second floor of the gym, near a designated private interview room for employers wanting to hire any students “on the spot” during the fair, Watts said.
“We tried to make sure that we are meeting everyone’s needs,” she said, “not just our students’ needs, but the work force needs in our community, because we literally exist to produce a product of amazing humans going out into the world in our community.”
EHS junior Tabitha Kirkley said she has a job lined up this summer at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum after having volunteered before, but she also got two more job offers after interviewing upstairs Wednesday.
“I’m putting myself out there,” Tabitha said, “but not because I have to or want to, it’s because this is what I do, it’s just who I am.”
